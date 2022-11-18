Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Memphis International Airport gears up for busy travel season

Memphis Intl. Airport Lobby
Memphis Intl. Airport Lobby(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport officials are gearing up for a busy travel season.

Memphis International officials say they’re expecting 80,000 people to pass through security checkpoints over the next week with high volumes starting today.

That will be a 4% increase compared to last year’s Thanksgiving holiday travel season and an almost 5% increase from 2019.

The busiest travel times are between 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here are some traveling tips:

  • Arrive at least two hours before your flight is scheduled to take off.
  • Check into your flight *before entering the airport, by using the airline’s website or mobile app.
  • Keep an eye on your flight schedule on the airline’s website, app, and at the airport.
  • If economy parking is full, keep an eye out for additional signage to direct you to other areas on the campus for parking.
  • Know what items can and cannot pass through TSA checkpoints.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the...
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
Jason Elms explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill...
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted
Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas
Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested
A Greene County jury convicted a man Wednesday of trafficking narcotics.
Jury finds Paragould man guilty of drug trafficking
David Porter
Memphis songwriter considers legal action after song’s use in Trump’s presidential run announcement

Latest News

Jason Elms explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill...
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Blazers beat BIC 60-50
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL: Valley View beats BIC 60-50 on the road
Lady Blazers win Thursday hoops matchup
Valley View girls basketball beats BIC in non-conference matchup