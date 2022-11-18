Memphis International Airport gears up for busy travel season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport officials are gearing up for a busy travel season.

Memphis International officials say they’re expecting 80,000 people to pass through security checkpoints over the next week with high volumes starting today.

That will be a 4% increase compared to last year’s Thanksgiving holiday travel season and an almost 5% increase from 2019.

The busiest travel times are between 4 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here are some traveling tips:

Arrive at least two hours before your flight is scheduled to take off.

Check into your flight *before entering the airport, by using the airline’s website or mobile app.

Keep an eye on your flight schedule on the airline’s website, app, and at the airport.

If economy parking is full, keep an eye out for additional signage to direct you to other areas on the campus for parking.

Know what items can and cannot pass through TSA checkpoints.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.