Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed as normal following a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.

Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the Firehouse Subs.

They explained there were multiple injuries, but they could not give specifics on those injuries.

As of 6:25 p.m., police and emergency crews have cleared the scene.

Region 8 News will gather more details on this developing story.

