Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic has resumed as normal following a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.

Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the Firehouse Subs.

They explained there were multiple injuries, but they could not give specifics on those injuries.

As of 6:25 p.m., police and emergency crews have cleared the scene.

Region 8 News will gather more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.