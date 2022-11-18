New workout equipment installed at Jonesboro park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents have a couple of new ways to work out for free.

This week city workers made updates to City Water and Light Park, located at 1123 South Culberhouse St.

The cold temperatures this week did not stop crews from installing two new pieces of exercise equipment.

They set the equipment in concrete to connect with the sidewalk.

In addition to the new equipment, the park also offers a soccer field and a playground.

The park is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week.

For more information, call the park’s administration at 870-933-4604.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.