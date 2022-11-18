Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New workout equipment installed at Jonesboro park

Jonesboro residents have a couple of new ways to work out for free.
Jonesboro residents have a couple of new ways to work out for free.(City of Jonesboro)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents have a couple of new ways to work out for free.

This week city workers made updates to City Water and Light Park, located at 1123 South Culberhouse St.

The cold temperatures this week did not stop crews from installing two new pieces of exercise equipment.

They set the equipment in concrete to connect with the sidewalk.

In addition to the new equipment, the park also offers a soccer field and a playground.

The park is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week.

For more information, call the park’s administration at 870-933-4604.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the...
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
Jason Elms explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill...
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted
Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas
Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested
A Greene County jury convicted a man Wednesday of trafficking narcotics.
Jury finds Paragould man guilty of drug trafficking
David Porter
Memphis songwriter considers legal action after song’s use in Trump’s presidential run announcement

Latest News

We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
Chase Gage explores 'Weekend Happenings' on Region 8 News Now, Fridays at 11:30 a.m. on Roku,...
WATCH: Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage, Nov. 18
Region 8 News Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage 11/18/22
MoDOT paid out $295,000 in reimbursement money for pothole claims in the past 12 months.
Pothole Payback: How to file a claim with MoDOT’s reimbursement program