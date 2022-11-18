Nov. 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers this morning as a front moves through. No impacts are expected.

Lows in the low to mid-20s look likely through Sunday morning. Several of our colder spots could wake up in the teens.

We will see a gradual warming trend start early next week with highs in the 50s and possibly some 60s ahead of our next rain chance. The timing for our next storm system is poor, though. Showers move in for Thanksgiving travel and linger on Thanksgiving. The rain looks light and will hopefully end by noon. We’ll nail down the timing and impacts as we get closer.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

On Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas needs help raising 350,000 meals. Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry will have live reports starting at 5:40 a.m.

A vote that took place in July is looking to be ratified, meaning possible big changes for a Jonesboro church.

Pharmacies across Missouri are reporting one of the most commonly used antibiotics is in short supply. Amoxicillin isn’t always available for patients.

The most competitive race in the Arkansas 2022 election was not for Senator or Governor, but for Mayor of Danville, Arkansas. Danville’s mayoral race was decided by only a single vote.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more

