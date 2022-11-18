Police investigate smash-and-grab at Little Rock jewelry store

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Another business in Arkansas became the target of a smash-and-grab according to police.

The Little Rock Police Department reported the burglary occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Sissy’s Log Cabin on Cernal Parkway.

Investigators are looking for a total of eight people suspected in the incident, according to content partner KARK.

The report explained store employees witnessed seven men wearing hoodies, gloves, and face masks coming into the business armed with hammers and pepper spray. They ordered the workers to lie face down on the floor.

An employee explained one of the men demanded her cell phone and then slammed it on the counter to destroy it. Both employees said they were repeatedly pepper sprayed by another man while on the ground.

Investigators said the men were able to take off with jewelry in a navy-blue Volvo driven by another person.

The total value of the items stolen was not released.

Lamar McCubbin, president of the Sissy’s location, explained they were working with police on the investigation and ensured a safe in-store experience for both staff and customers.

A similar incident happened in Jonesboro on Sunday, Nov. 13, when a group of five men went into the JCPenney on Highland Drive and took jewelry, also pepper spraying at least one employee.

Jonesboro police noted the group was traveling in a black SUV and video is still being gathered on the incident.

If you know anything about either of these incidents, you are urged to call the police.

