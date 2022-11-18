School district combats tech woes following hack

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Teaching without technology has become the norm at the Greene County Tech School District.

The district was hit with a hack on Friday, Nov. 11, making it difficult to use any electronics since.

Superintendent Scott Gerrish said the incident sent everyone into a bit of a frenzy.

Officials have been working to break teachers and students of habits they have gotten used to.

“You know for the last 20 years we have been trying to teach teachers how to teach without technology and so last Friday and this week we had to reverse that process,” Gerrish said.

With no technology whatsoever, the office is finding ways to communicate, as Gerrish explained they have no form of the internet whatsoever

“No internet, no phone, anything that was connected to the HVAC network controls went down,” he said.

Teachers have moved from PowerPoints to whiteboards and from laptops to notebooks, with Gerrish noting it’s their job as educators to put education first.

“We use technology at every turn in education and although you think about, ‘What would I do without the internet,’ you never have to deal with it,” he said. “The shock set in very quickly that we need to move and make sure we need to continue the learning process and that is our focus.”

There is no timetable for when the problem will be fixed, but a cyberattack team from Little Rock has been working nonstop to get everything back on.

