Sharp County school honored with multiple awards

The Highland Middle School beat dozens of statewide schools for several education honors.
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Highland School District was recently honored with some prestigious awards.

The school was awarded High Overall Growth and High ELA Growth for statewide classifications and High Overall Growth, High Math Growth, and High ELA Growth for the Northeast Region.

In addition to these awards, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced HMS was a 2022 School on the Move Toward Excellence award winner.

Principal Paulette Crouthers explained the school had made a few changes in the last couple of years, and now, the hard work has paid off.

“Well, we increased two classes. We have a study hall. Then we also do the intervention classes. We also added Study Island and No Red Ink,” she said.

Crouthers said she couldn’t be more proud.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my faculty, staff, students, and parents. They did a wonderful job. All I can say is go Rebels,” she exclaimed.

The school will have plans to celebrate the awards and honor the students for their hard work.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

