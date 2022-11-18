SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community event to give meals ahead of Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, the city of Osceola is hoping to feed more mouths this year.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Big River Steel Cares will host its annual “Giving Thanks by Giving Meals” event. It will be held at the Dickie Kennemore Community Center on North Country Club Road.

Officials said the line will form at 8 a.m. and distribution will begin at 9 a.m.

They explained the prepared meals will be placed in vehicle trunks for contactless delivery, and only one basket per vehicle will be distributed.

You are asked to arrive in a vehicle, as walk-ups will not be accepted.

