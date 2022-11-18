Energy Alert
Spain Park (AL) DL Brian Alston commits to Arkansas State for 2023

Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.(Source: Arkansas State Football)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.

Spain Park, Alabama defensive lineman Brian Alston committed to the Red Wolves Thursday evening. The three-star prospect had Power 5 offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Mississippi State, and Louisville. Alston also had offers from UAB, Memphis, UCF, and Southern Miss to name a few. The 6′3″, 260 pounder competes in 7A, Alabama’s highest classification.

