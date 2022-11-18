Spain Park (AL) DL Brian Alston commits to Arkansas State for 2023
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Spain Park, Alabama defensive lineman Brian Alston committed to the Red Wolves Thursday evening. The three-star prospect had Power 5 offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Mississippi State, and Louisville. Alston also had offers from UAB, Memphis, UCF, and Southern Miss to name a few. The 6′3″, 260 pounder competes in 7A, Alabama’s highest classification.
