Spain Park (AL) DL Brian Alston commits to Arkansas State for 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.

Spain Park, Alabama defensive lineman Brian Alston committed to the Red Wolves Thursday evening. The three-star prospect had Power 5 offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Mississippi State, and Louisville. Alston also had offers from UAB, Memphis, UCF, and Southern Miss to name a few. The 6′3″, 260 pounder competes in 7A, Alabama’s highest classification.

