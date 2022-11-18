Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash.

Jason Elms with the Paragould Police Department explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill Drive.

He said three people were hurt in the crash. One person was airlifted while the other two were taken to a nearby hospital.

Elms could not provide any details on how the crash occurred at this time.

