Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted

Jason Elms explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill...
Jason Elms explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill Drive.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash.

Jason Elms with the Paragould Police Department explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill Drive.

He said three people were hurt in the crash. One person was airlifted while the other two were taken to a nearby hospital.

Elms could not provide any details on how the crash occurred at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Sheriff’s deputy crash under investigation
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
David Porter
Memphis songwriter considers legal action after song’s use in Trump’s presidential run announcement

Latest News

The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to...
THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday
On Saturday, Nov. 19, Big River Steel Cares will host its annual “Giving Thanks by Giving...
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community event to give meals ahead of Thanksgiving
The Highland Middle School beat dozens of statewide schools for several education honors.
Sharp County school honored with multiple awards
The Greene County Tech Administrative office where they are working to get back online.
School district combats tech woes following hack