Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School

Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an "incident" inside the school on Friday.
Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday.

According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school through a student door and make his way inside. During the incident, Gauntt said two staff members initially confronted the man. Two additional staff members joined in during the incident.

Gauntt said the man was targeting a specific teacher when he entered the building. A Craighead County Sheriff’s Deputy was working at the school as a school resource officer at the time of the incident and was able to respond immediately.

According to Gauntt, it is unclear if the door the man entered through was unlocked, propped open or if he was allowed into the building by someone.

The staff members had minor injuries and they were just scratches, he said.

Gauntt added the district is investigating what happened and will be looking into its security plan.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the man but told Region 8 News he is charged with a felony count of second degree battery.

No students were in the area and never in danger, according to Gaunt.

