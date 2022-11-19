Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Attorney General announces $5 million allocation to law enforcement

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said $5 million would be allocated to...
On Thursday, Nov. 17, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said $5 million would be allocated to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the Precision Driving Training Complex.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – More help for law enforcement across Arkansas could be coming soon.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said $5 million would be allocated to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the Precision Driving Training Complex.

Content partner KATV reported the purpose of the complex is for state and local law enforcement to attend training and gain valuable hands-on experience.

“Arkansas’s law enforcement family are some of the most dedicated public servants,” Rutledge said. “This funding will ensure that our dedicated men and women in blue are properly trained to respond to any situation and are best prepared to address any challenges they may face.”

The construction of the complex was first announced in 2018, back when Arkansas was one of three states that lacked a similar facility.

Rutledge also allocated over $27 million to various law enforcement projects with statewide benefits and to build safer communities.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the...
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
Jason Elms explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill...
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 53-year-old David Edward McFall was the man who...
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen.
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas
Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested

Latest News

We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
Data showed Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined by 489, a result of 1,589 fewer employed...
Arkansas unemployment rate up in October
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals.
Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas
The Greene County Assessor's Office in the courthouse where they have been without technology...
Tech troubles for county offices after statewide hack