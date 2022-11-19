Arkansas football hosts #14 Ole Miss Saturday night

The Hogs and Rebels will meet under the lights at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in the penultimate game of the 2022 regular season. Arkansas, looking to reach the six-win mark for the second year in a row and become bowl eligible for the third straight season, hosts No. 14 Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on SEC Network.

10 Things to Know vs. Ole Miss

1. – The Razorbacks lead the all-time series, 37-28-1. In Fayetteville, the Hogs are 12-3 against the Rebels and have won the last four meetings. The last meeting in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Oct. 17, 2020) between the two teams resulted in a 33-21 Razorback victory. Arkansas and Ole Miss will meet in November for the first time since 2015 when the Hogs claimed a 53-52 OT win in Oxford.

2. – With a win against Ole Miss, Sam Pittman would become the fourth Arkansas head coach to earn bowl eligibility in each of their first three seasons, joining Lou Holtz (1977-79), Ken Hatfield (1984-86) and Houston Nutt (1998-00).

3. – The temperature at kickoff for Saturday’s home finale is projected to be 30 degrees. It would be the coldest game played in Fayetteville since Nov. 2, 1991, when the temperature at kickoff between Arkansas and Baylor was 29 degrees.

4. – The Hogs lead the SEC and rank third nationally in sacks (35), the most by an Arkansas team since 2012 (31 sacks in 12 games). LB Drew Sanders’ 8.5 sacks are the most among all SEC defenders this season.

5. – Arkansas will celebrate Senior Day before Saturday’s home finale and honor 21 soon-to-be graduates: K Jake Bates, P Reid Bauer, TE Nathan Bax, DB Simeon Blair, DB Latavious Brini, WR Harper Cole, RB Dennis Daniels, DL Jordan Domineck, DL Dorian Gerald, DB Trent Gordon, DL Terry Hampton, TE Hudson Henry, OL Luke Jones, TE Trey Knox, DL Isaiah Nichols, LB Bumper Pool, OL Ricky Stromberg, OL Dalton Wagner, DB McKinley Williams, DL Zach Williams and DB Zach Zimos.

6. – Arkansas has rushed for 200 yards in an SEC-leading seven games this season. The Razorbacks are averaging 222.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the SEC and 12th nationally.

7. – Since 2020, Sam Pittman’s first season as head coach of the Razorbacks, 25 of Arkansas’ 32 FBS opponents have either been ranked or receiving votes in the national polls.

8. – K Cam Little has connected on 30-of-36 field goals and all 81 of his point-after attempts in his career. His career field goal percentage (83.3%) would rank first all-time in Arkansas history (min. 20 made field goals).

9. – LB Bumper Pool has notched back-to-back 100-tackle seasons, totaling 101 tackles in 2020 before making a team-leading 125 stops in 2021. Pool, who has 90 total tackles through 10 games in 2022, is on pace to become the first Razorback defender with three consecutive 100-tackle seasons since LB De’Jon Harris (2017-19).

10. – RB Raheim Sanders is the only SEC player and one of four FBS players (Arkansas’ Raheim Sanders, Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn, Texas’ Bijan Robinson and UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet) with 1,000+ rushing yards and 200+ receiving yards this season. Sanders is totaling 136.7 yards from scrimmage per game on 6.7 yards per touch. In RB Darren McFadden’s record-setting 2007 season, in which he set the program’s single-season rushing mark (1,830 yards on 325 carries), he compiled 153.4 yards from scrimmage per game on 5.8 yards per touch.

