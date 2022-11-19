Arkansas unemployment rate up in October

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Employers in Arkansas continue to struggle with getting new applicants in the market.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services reported the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.6% for October, a one-tenth of an increase from September. The national rate also rose to 3.7% for the month.

Data showed Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined by 489, a result of 1,589 fewer employed and 1,100 more unemployed citizens.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the number of employed Arkansans declined for the third month in a row, but there are still 17,802 more employed compared to Oct. 2021.

Meanwhile, nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose 7,800 in October, making the total 1,334,700.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.