Bono police upgrades body camera equipment

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bono Police Department has made upgrades to its body camera equipment.

The cameras now turn on with the turn of a switch or the pull of a gun. Patrol Officer Jason Fraser said this is good for the entire community.

“It incorporated our body camera, car cameras, as well as our evidence.com system that incorporates our evidence. Collaborated multiple programs into one system,” he explained.

Fraser said the last system of body cameras had to be turned on by the officer.

“The last system we had, you basically had to manually record, it was not activated by our locks like the new one is,” he said.

The new system helps make sure all incidents are caught on camera, by activating as soon as a gun, taser, and car lights are used.

“My philosophy on it, it keeps an officer honest down the road, because like I said you can not deny what happens on a body camera point blank,” Fraser said. “It either happened or it didn’t.”

This ensures safety for the officers and people involved in calls they are on.

Fraser added this new system is similar to the one the Jonesboro Police Department uses.

