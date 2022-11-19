Conference votes against ratifying disaffiliation for Jonesboro First United Methodist Church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The vote is in for the Jonesboro First United Methodist Church’s disaffiliation agreement.

In July after church leadership denied a request from some members wanting more time, the church voted to disaffiliate but needed ratification by a simple majority of the Annual Conference.

The Arkansas Annual Conference of United Methodist voted Saturday against the church’s disaffiliation from the United Methodist Church during a special session.

There were 589 total votes. 254 people voted in favor of ratifying the disaffiliation, but 335 people voted against it.

According to leaders during the session, since the ratification was voted down during the special session the matter of disaffiliation returns to the local church. The local church can then decide what to do and send a letter to the board of trustees. The board of trustees will then “act in authority”.

Stay UMC Jonesboro made a statement on social media saying they are thankful for the vote that recognized concerns raised about the disaffiliation process at FUMC Jonesboro.

