Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

North Carolina holiday parade float crash injures 1 person

Aerial shots show the out-of-control truck pulling a float slowly down the street before it is stopped as people gather around. (WTVD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A holiday parade in North Carolina was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person, news outlets reported.

Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash.

One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance, The News and Observer reported.

The person struck by the float had been participating in the parade, a Raleigh Police Department news release says.

Police advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 53-year-old David Edward McFall was the man who...
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen.
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East...
Police investigate officer-involved crash
Back in July, the First United Methodist Church voted to disaffiliate following months of debate.
Church vote ratification could leave some spiritually homeless
Jason Elms explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill...
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi...
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding
A lake-effect snowstorm hit parts of New York state Friday.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
Aerial shots show the out-of-control truck pulling a float slowly down the street before it is...
RAW/NO SOUND: Out-of-control truck injures 1 during parade
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
Biden at 80: A ‘respecter of fate’ mulls 2nd White House bid