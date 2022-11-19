Energy Alert
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges

On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August.(Source: Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve

On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August.

The officers and deputies will serve across the state including in Leachville, Monette, Mountain Home, Rector, Craighead, and Greene County.

Eight of the officers were from the Jonesboro Police Department. The department said its officers will begin their assignments this weekend.

An officer missing from the celebration was Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks, who died on the first day of training earlier this year at a different training facility in North Little Rock.

Officials said Parks died during “training exercises” and suffered medical distress while training at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

The Pulaski County Attorney is currently reviewing evidence from Arkansas State Police related to Park’s death to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

At the time, Parks and four of Friday’s graduates were training at the North Little Rock facility. The remaining officers were pulled from the said facility and placed at BRTC.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

