Police investigate officer-involved crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a crash that involved a fellow officer.

According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Jonesboro police cruiser.

Police said the officer was not hurt, but a person in another car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on what led to the crash.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

On the scene of a officer involved crash. One person was transported to a local hospital. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/Cq2dhXOHCY — Jace Passmore (@JacePassmore1) November 19, 2022

