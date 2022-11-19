Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police investigate officer-involved crash

According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East...
According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a crash that involved a fellow officer.

According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Jonesboro police cruiser.

Police said the officer was not hurt, but a person in another car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on what led to the crash.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the...
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
Jason Elms explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill...
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 53-year-old David Edward McFall was the man who...
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen.
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas
Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested

Latest News

On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police...
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the Thompson Creek Bridge...
Bridge reopened followed over steel beam concerns
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 53-year-old David Edward McFall was the man who...
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8