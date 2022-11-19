Police investigate officer-involved crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a crash that involved a fellow officer.
According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Nettleton Avenue and Rains Street.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Jonesboro police cruiser.
Police said the officer was not hurt, but a person in another car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No word on what led to the crash.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.
