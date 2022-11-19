Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Red Wolves trail wire-to-wire, fall at UC Davis

By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UC Davis sank 12 3-pointers to shoot past the Arkansas State men’s basketball team 75-60 Friday night at the University Credit Union Center.

UC Davis (3-1) led wire-to-wire and shot 49.1 percent from the field, including 12-of-24 (.500) beyond the arc. A-State (2-2) was limited to 35.0 percent (21-60) shooting, 5-of-18 (.278) from 3-point range, in the loss. Caleb Fields posted a career-high 25 points to lead all scorers while Malcolm Farrington added 13 points and Terrance Ford Jr. had 10 points, both off the bench. Robby Beasley led four players in double figures for the Aggies with 15 points.

The Red Wolves faced a 31-25 deficit at the break shooting 27.3 percent (9-33) from the field in the first 20 minutes. A-State snagged six steals in the first half and UC Davis totaled 10 turnovers, but the Red Wolves had just four points off those 10 Aggie miscues.

A-State cut that deficit to two, 37-35, with 15:44 to play, but a 9-0 spurt saw the Aggies regain control. Back-to-back 3-pointers and a three-point play made it 46-35 with 14:19 to go. The Red Wolves trimmed the deficit back to three, 52-49, with 8:42 left, but the Aggies again answered with 15-4 spurt to build a 14-point advantage, 67-53, with 4:56 left.  The Red Wolves were unable to get within double figures the remainder of the game.

Izaiyah Nelson led A-State with eight rebounds while Omar El-Sheikh and Fields each corralled seven boards. UC Davis won the battle on the glass 40-33 and held a slight advantage in second chance points, 14-12. The Red Wolves held an 18-12 advantage in turnovers and outscored the Aggies 20-8 in points off turnovers. A-State went to the charity stripe a season high 20 times and converted 65.0 percent (13-of-20) while the Aggies knocked down 11-of-18 (.611).

A-State returns to First National Bank Arena Tuesday against UT Martin with tip-off at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 53-year-old David Edward McFall was the man who...
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
Jason Elms explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill...
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted
Dispatch said the crash involved three vehicles along East Johnson Avenue in front of the...
Traffic resumes following multi-vehicle crash
Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen.
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas
Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested

Latest News

Arkansas State volleyball falls in Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals
The Mountain View and Melbourne alum shared the court in UT Martin's 73-54 win over Arkansas...
McCarn, Storey bring northeast Arkansas to northwest Tennessee at UT Martin
Red Wolves advance to SBC Quarterfinals
Arkansas State volleyball wins 5 set thriller to advance to SBC Quarterfinals
Men on the road Friday, Women at home Saturday
A-State Basketball Coaches Corner (11/17/22)