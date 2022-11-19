Tech troubles for county offices after statewide hack

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In Greene County, many offices are being forced to deal with new ways to work after a statewide hack left their computers useless.

It’s an unordinary case for the Greene County Assessor’s office, as their ways of getting the job done have changed in the last two weeks.

Assessor Jane Moudy said the state told them to do their best to continue working, but for an office where all of their tools and information are on the computers, that is much easier said than done.

“Now we kind of just sit here because we can’t print what people need because everywhere we are a paperless county,” she said.

When people come in for an assessment, it is all done by hand, leading to the office having a monstrous stack of papers.

(KAIT)

Without the computers, there is no way for them to get the information into the system, which if not fixed soon enough could lead to issues.

“Ad valorem is a local tax around 80% of it goes towards to school districts, then you have your cities, your counties county roads, and your libraries,” Moudy said.

The office can’t use last year’s numbers because they are all backed up on the computer. Moudy said once everything is back up and running, there will be quite the turnaround.

“It is going to be really hard because we just take the information and we make copies of the things that the customer brings in,” she said. “That is all we can do.”

There have been crews working in the office as they are trying to get the system back up and running as soon as possible.

