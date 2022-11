JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank.

Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals.

Thanks to everyone who helped, donated, and shared on social media.

