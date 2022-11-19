Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans for ticket fiasco

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ticketmaster has apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans for the Eras Tour ticket fiasco.

“We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets,” the company said in a blog post.

Friday Swift expressed her frustrations with Ticketmaster on her Instagram story. The singer said the company assured her and her team they could handle the high demand.

Ticketmaster canceled the public on-sale for the tour, which was scheduled for Friday, because of “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

More than 2 million of tickets were sold in a single day during the pre-sale, but many fans were stuck in a queue for several hours and the company’s website eventually crashed.

In the blog post, Ticketmaster offered explanations for the difficulties, citing unprecedented traffic that was four times higher than their previous peak and a move to slow down sales in order to stabilize the system.

Currently, the company is “working to shore up our tech for the new bar that has been set.” They said any further updates will be shared accordingly.

Overall, Ticketmaster reported about 2.4 million tickets have been sold through their pre-sale and other related vendors.

The Eras Tour starts March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and ends Aug. 9 in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 53-year-old David Edward McFall was the man who...
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen.
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of East...
Police investigate officer-involved crash
Back in July, the First United Methodist Church voted to disaffiliate following months of debate.
Church vote ratification could leave some spiritually homeless
Jason Elms explained the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 49 and Carriage Hill...
Three hurt in multi-vehicle crash, one airlifted

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi...
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding
A lake-effect snowstorm hit parts of New York state Friday.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
Aerial shots show the out-of-control truck pulling a float slowly down the street before it is...
North Carolina holiday parade float crash injures 1 person
Aerial shots show the out-of-control truck pulling a float slowly down the street before it is...
RAW/NO SOUND: Out-of-control truck injures 1 during parade
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
Biden at 80: A ‘respecter of fate’ mulls 2nd White House bid