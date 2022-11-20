Energy Alert
Arkansas rockets past #14 Ole Miss behind 3 Sanders’ TDs

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) breaks away from the Mississippi defense to score a...
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) breaks away from the Mississippi defense to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.((AP Photo/Michael Woods))
By Al Gaspeny - The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ Rocket Sanders rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yarder on the opening drive of the second half, in a 42-27 rout of No. 20 Ole Miss on Saturday night.

The Razorbacks had a 35-6 halftime lead, and the Rebels’ 21 fourth-quarter points made the game appear closer than it was.

Sanders averaged 9.7 yards on 24 carries, helping Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) snap a two-game skid and become bowl-eligible. He gained 153 yards in the first half.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson returned from his injury, going 17 of 22 passing for 168 yards and three scores. Matt Landers added two touchdown receptions for the Hogs.

Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3, No. 14 CFP) moved the ball and had chances early. But holding penalties nullified two touchdown passes from Jaxson Dart. The Rebels lost a fumble, were forced to settle for two field goals on promising drives and missed a field-goal try.

The Rebels had two 200-yard rushers — Quinshon Judkins (214) and Zach Evans (207) — but still trailed by 36 points at one point.

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders picked off a Dart pass, setting up Sanders’ 8-yard scoring run just before halftime for the 35-6 cushion.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ole Miss: The Rebels were outclassed in the wake of a tough 30-24 loss to Alabama, but they can’t let the setback linger since bitter rival Mississippi State looms.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks looked like a different team, especially on offense, after being upset by Liberty and dropping a tight game against LSU.

AP POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ole Miss will almost certainly tumble out of the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: Hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Friday.

Arkansas: Visits Missouri on Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

