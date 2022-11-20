Arkansas State women’s basketball uses 4th quarter run to beat Utah State

An 11-0 run to open the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon lifted the Arkansas State women’s basketball team to a gritty 63-57 win over Utah State inside First National Bank Arena.

That run pushed the Red Wolves’ (2-2) lead out to 13, while late free throws by Anna Griffin helped maintain distance with the Aggies (1-3), who trimmed the deficit down to two scores three times down the stretch.

Griffin notched her second straight double-double with 10 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, going 2-of-4 from the floor but 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Keya Patton led the team in scoring with 15 points while grabbing eight rebounds and handing out four assists to accompany three steals. Mailyn Wilkerson added 12 points and five boards, while Izzy Higginbottom scored 10 with a team-high five dimes and four rebounds.

Three Aggies scored 10 or more, led by Olivia Wikstrom’s double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Tamiah Robinson added 10 points and 10 boards while Maria Carvalho netted 10 points with eight rebounds.

A-State held the Aggies to 31.7 percent from the floor (19-60), including just 15.4 percent in the final period on 2-of-13. The Red Wolves shot 38.7 percent (24-62) on the day and went 12-of-17 from the charity stripe (70.6 percent). Utah State won the battle of the boards, 42-39, but A-State outrebounded the Aggies 23-19 in the second half.

Utah State punched first, surging out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter after a Wikstrom trey, and owned a 23-12 lead after one quarter.

Arkansas State punched back in the second quarter, forcing seven of 12 first-half turnovers in the second quarter en route to an 11-2 run to end the half. Patton successfully converted a three-point play, then the A-State press forced a takeaway that turned into a bucket for Higginbottom with 38 seconds left. The Aggies owned a 31-28 edge at the half, while the Red Wolves allowed them to shoot just 20.0 percent (3-15) in the quarter.

The Red Wolves clawed away at the deficit with a Kiayra Ellis layup tying it at 38-all with 6:31 to go in the third. Ellis scored six points off the bench, swiping three steals and blocking three shots. A Wilkerson trey gave A-State a 41-40 lead with 3:31 left, then A-State led 47-45 after three following free throws by Griffin and Patton.

Ellis knocked down a short jumper to start the fourth and sparked an 11-0 run that was ended by a Robinson three. After Higginbottom drove in a score, Utah State scored six unanswered to pull within six at 60-54. Griffin took advantage of her free-throw opportunities in the final minute, going 3-for-4 to help preserve the win.

NOTABLES

Anna Griffin grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds in her second straight double-double. The sophomore has secured 10 or more boards in three consecutive outings

Izzy Higginbottom has scored in double figures in all four games to open the season.

Arkansas State forced 21 turnovers, which was the second straight contest with 20 or more takeaways.

A-State has held opponents to below 60 in three of four games to start the season for the first time since 2015-16.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State continues its four-game home stand Tuesday, hosting 16th-ranked Oklahoma inside First National Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The game, which follows the A-State men’s contest against UT Martin, can also be heard on the radio via the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network station 95.3 and 96.9 The Ticket Radio Network.

SOCIAL MEDIA

