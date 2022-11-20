Energy Alert
Historical marker placed in Blytheville

Ash Street marker
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday.

In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street.

Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment.

Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place a historical marker on the street. The marker now preserves the street as a black historic district.

I spoke with a leader with the group that said this has been in the works for years, but between the pandemic and supply chain issues, it was delayed.

The group explained how exciting it is to finally have the marker in place.

