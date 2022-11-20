Energy Alert
John Mayberry to file injunction in Blytheville mayoral race

Blytheville Mayoral Race
By Alejandra Hernandez
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville mayoral candidate John Mayberry plans to file an injunction regarding the mayoral race in Blytheville.

On November 14, a runoff was declared between Melisa Logan and John Mayberry in the Blytheville mayor race.

On November 16, a recount was done in Mississippi county and the Mississippi County Election Commission declared Melisa Logan the winner.

Mayberry said he didn’t contest the decision initially but changed his mind after speaking to voters.

“I was just gonna let it go, but the people said ‘no, we wanna fight,” he said.

He said voters wanted to make their voices heard about the certification process. Their concerns stem from two ballots.

Region 8 News spoke with Thomas Wiktorek, Chairman of the Mississippi County Election Commission, on Thursday and he explained what happened with the ballots in question.

“We included them and then there was an objection made that we were using them. So, we went ahead and pulled the two ballots out. Then we were instructed by the Secretary of State to put the ballots back in,” he said.

Voters say the two ballots could have been the difference between having a runoff or not. Which is leaving some with questions and uncertainty.

“It’s about the electoral process. Was it fair? The two votes that are in question, I mean, were those legal votes?” Tony Hollis, a voter, said.

“We’re dissatisfied with the two dirty votes that were allowed to be placed and to make a difference,” said Ronnie Hayse, Blytheville Mayoral Candidate, and Pastor.

Mayberry said he hopes the injunction will take the race to a runoff once again.

“The injunction stops the process of declaring or certifying the election until everything is heard and brought out,” he said.

