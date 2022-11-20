Not as Cold of a Week

It’s a cold and frosty start to the week! Temperatures are well-below freezing area-wide this morning. We’ll be close to freezing tomorrow but after that, we should stay above freezing the rest of the week and maybe into early next week. Highs today reach 50 as we start our warming trend. By Wednesday, we could begin to see the 60s. Our average high for the year is 60 degrees. Cloud cover and showers move in late Wednesday into Thanksgiving. It doesn’t look like heavy rain but prepare for a little bit of wet weather as you travel and hang out with family this Thanksgiving. The weather looks nice for Black Friday and the weekend with more average temperatures. We’ll probably stay at average or above average until early December when more cold air arrives.

