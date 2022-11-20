Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Not as Cold of a Week

November 21st, 2022
Ryan's Sunday PM Forecast For Thanksgiving (11/20/2022)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a cold and frosty start to the week! Temperatures are well-below freezing area-wide this morning. We’ll be close to freezing tomorrow but after that, we should stay above freezing the rest of the week and maybe into early next week. Highs today reach 50 as we start our warming trend. By Wednesday, we could begin to see the 60s. Our average high for the year is 60 degrees. Cloud cover and showers move in late Wednesday into Thanksgiving. It doesn’t look like heavy rain but prepare for a little bit of wet weather as you travel and hang out with family this Thanksgiving. The weather looks nice for Black Friday and the weekend with more average temperatures. We’ll probably stay at average or above average until early December when more cold air arrives.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people dead after Saturday crash
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 53-year-old David Edward McFall was the man who...
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
Conference votes against ratifying disaffiliation for Jonesboro First United Methodist Church
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Ash Street
Historical marker placed in Blytheville

Latest News

Ryan's Sunday PM Forecast For Thanksgiving (11/20/2022)
Ryan's Sunday PM Forecast For Thanksgiving (11/20/2022)
Ryan's Sunday Morning Weather Update (11/20/2022)
Ryan's Sunday Morning Weather Update (11/20/2022)
Ryan's Saturday Morning Weather Update (11/19/2022)
Ryan's Saturday Morning Weather Update (11/19/2022)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (11/18)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (11/18)