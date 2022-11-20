Three people dead after Saturday crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people are dead after a Saturday evening crash.

According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police the crash happened at 7:15 pm on U.S. 67 near Lawrence Road 410.

Teresa Hart and Ronnie Hart of Walnut Ridge were going southbound on U.S. 67 in a Nissan according to the report. Phillis Stayton of Hoxie was traveling northbound in a Hyundai.

The report notes that Stayton crossed the center turning lane and hit the front portion of the Harts’ vehicle. Both vehicles stopped in the outside southbound lane.

ASP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.