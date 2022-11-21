Harlem Globetrotters will bring their skills to FedExForum

Energy Alert
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Harlem Globetrotters will bring their basketball skills and athleticism to the FedExForum in 2023.

They will be in Memphis on April 8 with an all-new 2023 World Tour.

Fans can purchase tickets here or at the FedExForum Box Office.

