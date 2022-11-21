Impeachment of Portageville Mayor overturned

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland Mayor returns to office after a judge reverses the city council’s decision to impeach him.

Back in March, Portageville council members voted to impeach Mayor Vince Berry for allegedly mismanaging city money.

But Monday, a judge in the 19th circuit overruled that vote, calling the council’s actions unreasonable given the facts involved.

The ruling reinstates Berry, and the city must pay his court costs.

Berry tells us he’s pleased with the ruling and regrets it took this long to get resolved.

He says he plans on running for another term as Portageville Mayor next year.

