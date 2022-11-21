Man succumbs to crash injuries

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man hurt in a crash earlier this month has died of his injuries.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:33 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, on Highway 56 in Izard County.

Mihailo Albertson, 72, of Calico Rock was eastbound when his 2014 Chevy Impala ran off the roadway and struck a culvert.

An ambulance took Albertson to the Izard County Medical Center, where he was later transferred to a Little Rock hospital.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.