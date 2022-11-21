Mizzou marching band to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri will be represented in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

The Marching Mizzou marching band will be one of 12 marching bands in the lineup. According to a press release, the 350-person band will lead the parade after stepping off from the traditional starting point at West 77th St. and Central Park West.

Once they reach Macy’s Herald Square, Marching Mizzou will perform an arrangement of Mizzou alumna Sheryl Crow’s #1 hit, “All I Wanna Do.”

Mizzou says this 350-person ensemble is the largest the Marching Mizzou in the band’s 137-year history.

The band was also invited to make an appearance during the TODAY show on NBC on Wednesday morning, November 23. The show begins at 7 a.m. central time.

