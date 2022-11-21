NEA Baptist hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Baptist hosted its 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The tree lighting featured a reading of the Nativity Story by Pastor Jared Pickney, a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Arkansas State University Chancellor Todd Shields, and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Ty Jones, Director of Marketing of NEA Baptist, said it was special to bring Santa to the children.

“It’s special when the kids may not know that Santa is coming. I always like to stand backstage and see the kids’ faces when Santa arrives,” he said.

Attendees were encouraged to bring items such as towels, blankets, and diapers.

NEA Baptist partners with a non-profit organization each year for the Tree Lighting Ceremony. This year, the hospital partnered with Family Crisis Center and will donate the items to the organization.

“These are people that are coming to Family Crisis Center in their time of need so for us to be able to provide those goods to Family Crisis Center so that they can better serve their clients, it’s just a win-win situation for us,” Jones said.

Family Crisis Center focuses on providing support for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

