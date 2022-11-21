Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

NO FOWL PLAY: Biden pardons turkeys named ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Chip’

The 75 year tradition goes strong
President Biden pardons a turkey
President Biden pardons a turkey(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two lucky turkeys are counting their blessings this Thanksgiving. Chocolate and Chip were selected for the official presidential turkey pardon.

It was different kind of diplomacy with turkey.

Before receiving the coveted presidential pardon, these two Very Important Poultries got the plastic carpet roll-out this weekend.

Chocolate and Chip gobbled up the attention.

They spent a night at the luxury Willard Hotel before their big day. Word is they hit the mini bar pretty hard, but have since gone cold turkey.

Ronnie Parker with the National Turkey Federations says these two normally don’t ruffle feathers.

“These turkeys are very well behaved,” said Parker. “And so we work with them very hard over the last four or five weeks. And the two that behave themselves the best are the two that made the trip.”

Congressman Dan Bishop who represents Monroe, where these birds were hatched, says it’s a great honor for North Carolina.

“It all looks fun and easy,” said Bishop. “I can tell you there are times that are not easy in that farming operation and in all others across the country. Backbreaking, hard work. And but it’s amazing how it produces marvelous Americans”

There won’t be any postpartum depression here. Chocolate and Chip will go back to North Carolina, where they’re going to live out the rest of their days at N.C. State as part of their agricultural/poultry studies program.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people dead after Saturday crash
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 53-year-old David Edward McFall was the man who...
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Conference votes against ratifying disaffiliation for Jonesboro First United Methodist Church

Latest News

Blytheville mayoral candidate John Mayberry plans to file an injunction regarding the mayoral...
John Mayberry to file injunction in Blytheville mayoral race
Arkansas residents, politicians coming out on Respect for Marriage Act
The road was long for the seven candidates and the commission to get to a final answer on who...
Winner declared in Blytheville mayoral race
The goal of “The Truth in Sentencing and Parole Reform Act of 2023″ is to amend Arkansas law...
Sentencing, parole reform bill filed for 2023 general assembly
Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft proposes rules for library books