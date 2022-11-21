Planning your day

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s a cold and frosty start to the week! Temperatures are well-below freezing area-wide this morning.

We’ll be close to freezing tomorrow but after that, we should stay above freezing the rest of the week and maybe into early next week. Highs today reach 50 as we start our warming trend.

By Wednesday, we could begin to see the 60s. Our average high for the year is 60 degrees. Cloud cover and showers move in late Wednesday into Thanksgiving.

It doesn’t look like heavy rain but prepare for a little bit of wet weather as you travel and hang out with family this Thanksgiving.

The weather looks nice for Black Friday and the weekend with more average temperatures. We’ll probably stay at average or above average until early December when more cold air arrives.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A holiday tradition returns to a Region 8 hospital to light up the sky.

A gunman in Colorado goes on a shooting rampage at a nightclub, killing at least 5 people.

A candidate for Blytheville Mayor plans to file an injunction in court over the recent election.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

