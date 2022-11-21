Thanksgiving Rain Chances

Energy Alert
November 22nd, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
One more really cold morning before temperatures gets a little better approaching Thanksgiving. We’re in the 20s again this morning with highs expected to be a little higher this afternoon than yesterday. 60s are possible on Wednesday before rain chances ramp up on Thanksgiving. Rainfall amounts look to be light with the heaviest rain staying south of Region 8, but keep an umbrella handy and plan to stay indoors. Rain probably hangs around for almost all day long, but some may see a few breaks by the afternoon Rain chances linger into Friday and Saturday. After the rain clears, the 60s return as next week looks dry and milder.

