Tips for eagle watching during Mo. Dept. of Conservation’s Eagle Days

Missouri is one of the leading lower 48 states for bald eagle viewing during winter, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Discover nature with MDC through Eagle Days events around the state or enjoy watching bald eagles on your own.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is again offering Eagle Days events around the state.

According to the department, some events will include live eagle programs, exhibits, activities, videos and guides with spotting scopes.

Some events require registration.

The locations for 2022 include:

  • Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge near Mound City - Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Smithville Lake at Paradise Pointe Golf Course Clubhouse in Smithville - Jan. 7, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Jan. 8, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Springfield Conservation Nature Center in Springfield - Jan. 21, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Jan. 22, 2023 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City - Jan. 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live eagle programs are at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Registration is not required.
  • MINGO (Puxico School’s FEMA building, viewing stations at Mingo and Duck Creek) - Feb. 4, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Audubon Center at Riverlands St. Louis - Feb.11, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Preregistration is required for live-eagle program

If you’re eagle watching on your own, the MDC shared some other events and hot spots for winter eagle watching:

  • Duck Creek Conservation Area north of Puxico on Highway 51 in Stoddard
  • Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area on Route K southwest of Columbia
  • Lake of the Ozarks at Bagnell Dam Access east of Bagnell
  • Lock & Dam 20 in Canton
  • Lock & Dam 24 at Clarksville
  • Lock & Dam 25 east of Winfield
  • Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge south of Mound City
  • Mingo National Wildlife Refuge northwest of Puxico
  • Moses Eagle Park in Stella
  • Old Chain of Rocks Bridge south of I-270 off of Riverview Drive in St. Louis
  • Riverlands Environmental Demonstration Area east of West Alton
  • Schell-Osage Conservation Area north of El Dorado Springs
  • Smithville Lake north of Kansas City
  • Stockton Lake near Stockton
  • Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner
  • Table Rock Lake and Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery southwest of Branson
  • Truman Reservoir west of Warsaw
  • Wappapello Lake’s Eagle Point in southeast Missouri

According to MDC, from December through February, Missouri’s winter eagle watching is the best.

They said to watch for eagles perched in large trees along the water’s edge. Early in the morning, you may see them flying and fishing.

Don’t forget to dress for winter weather, and make sure to bring your cameras and binoculars.

Because of the state’s big rivers, many lakes and wetlands, they said it’s one of the leading lower 48 states for bald eagle viewing.

Each fall, according to the department, thousands of eagles migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri.

More than 2,000 bald eagles are typically reported in the Show-Me State in winter.

