2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday.

St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest.

Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but it’s unclear if that’s where the shooting took place.

Another teen was also killed Monday.

That shooting happened at a home on Martin Luther King Drive.

Donald Williams, 19, was airlifted to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Its unclear if the two shootings are connected in any way.

