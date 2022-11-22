Energy Alert
4th suspect in Young Dolph murder appears in court

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 4th suspect facing charges in the Young Dolph murder investigation made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

In court today, the judge gave 25-year-old Jermarcus Johnson more time to hire an attorney and reset his next court date to Dec. 16.

He’s facing one charge in the case — conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Jermarcus was involved both before and after the killing of Young Dolph.

“The indictment alleges that he participated in the conspiracy, that he helped Justin Johnson escape afterward, and that he arranged payments to some of the defendants,” said prosecutor Paul Hagerman with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Jermarcus is currently being held at 201 Poplar on a $300,000 bond.

He’s the only suspect to receive a bond.

