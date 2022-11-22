Energy Alert
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town

Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to...
Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season.(John 3:16 Ministries)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline.

Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season.

“The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said John 3:16 Instructor Brent Waugh. “We do have large events (such as Community Fest and concerts), but we want events to get families and kids involved, and what better way than a Christmas tree? We want families to know they are welcome here. This is a good place for a family to come.”

John 3:17 Ministries, a women’s facility in Jackson County, also helped with decorations.

According to members of both ministries, Santa Claus himself is slated for multiple appearances, including during a special Sunday service where Santa reads about the birth of Jesus.

The tree is located on the John 3:16 campus at 75 Holmes Road. More information about upcoming events can be found at www.facebook.com/John316Ministries.

