51-year-old man caught recording fiancee’s daughter in the shower, court docs say

Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.
Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.(Jo Naylor / CC BY 2.0)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested Monday morning after police say he secretly recorded his fiancee’s daughter while she showered.

Police charged 51-year-old Eric V. Walker with unlawful photography.

Officers were dispatched on Sunday to a home in Nashville after Walker’s fiancee said she found a video recording of her daughter in the shower on Walker’s phone, according to an affidavit.

The video shows Walker’s cell phone was positioned under the home’s bathroom door crack and pointed toward the shower, WSMV reported.

The woman’s daughter reviewed the recording and confirmed it was her in the shower, police said.

Police did not reveal the ages of the fiancee or the daughter.

Walker was arrested and has since been released, police said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

