A-State to introduce new hands-on experience for agriculture students

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A donation from a national organization to Arkansas State University will give students the hands-on experience they have never had before.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Peco Foods donated $80,000 to the school to transform a barn into a modern broiler house where students can practice with poultry.

Dean of Agriculture Mickey Latour said the house will be something they have never had before and broaden his students’ horizons.

“Having an experimental site like we will have where you can test those different things is important not only for our students but for the staff,” he said. “They can see how you test one versus another and then look at all the characteristics of the carcass.”

The money will also go toward making it a state-of-the-art facility, including the necessary technologies to compete with other schools around the state.

“There is a tremendous amount of technology that goes into that facility to monitor the lighting the airflow, the temperature all the thing for the birds on a daily basis,” Latour said.

Construction has already started on transforming the barn, as Latour said it’s all about the real-world experience for his students.

“We want students to be able to go out and experience outside of the classroom out there in the field,” he said.

This will also create a relationship with Arkansas State and Peco Foods, providing jobs for future students in the agriculture department.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

