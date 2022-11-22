Arkansas State basketball hosts first doubleheader of the season Tuesday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be two exciting matchups at First National Bank Arena Tuesday night as Arkansas State basketball hosts its first doubleheader of the season.

On the men’s side, Mike Balado’s crew hosts Tennessee Martin. The Skyhawks sit 3-3 this season, and the Red Wolves 2-2 after falling at UC Davis. Tipoff is set for 5:00 PM.

A-State women’s hoops will take on a nationally-ranked opponent. The Red Wolves host Oklahoma in the nightcap at 7:30 PM.

The Sooners are receiving votes in the latest AP Poll, and 16th in the Coaches Poll.

Destinee Rogers’ pack looking to build momentum after 2 straight wins.

A-State Men vs. UT Martin

Regional foe UT Martin visits First National Bank Arena Tuesday for the first contest between the two sides since 2017. A-State leads the all-time series between the two sides 17-8, but the Skyhawks have won three of the last four meetings that date back to 2014.

UT Martin has won the last two contests in the series played in Jonesboro, but the Red Wolves carry a 9-3 record on the home floor against the Skyhawks. Of the 25 previous games in the series, 10 contests have been decided by six or fewer points, including four by one possession.

A-State Women vs. RV/16 Oklahoma

Arkansas State faces Oklahoma for the second year in a row, with the Sooners returning for the second half of a home-and-home that began last season in Norman. The Sooners won that matchup, 101-89.

A-State is facing a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The Red Wolves own 11 wins all-time since 1982 against top-25 foes, the most recent one coming over No. 22/23 TCU on Dec. 5, 2004.

Oklahoma is the first top-25 team to play in First National Bank Arena since 22nd-ranked South Florida in 2016. A win would mark A-State’s first win over a Power Five opponent for the first time since Nov. 14, 2017 at Florida.

The Red Wolves are seeking their third win of the season after defeating Utah State 63-57 Saturday afternoon. Anna Griffin leads the team with two double-doubles on the year, achieving them in back-to-back games against Hendrix and Utah State. She is 16th nationally with a league-best 46 rebounds and 12th with 11.5 boards per contest.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.