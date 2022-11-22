Energy Alert
Arkansas State/Troy football matchup will now air on ESPNU, new kickoff time of 2:30pm

By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Arkansas State football team’s kickoff time for its home game Saturday, Nov. 26, versus Troy has been moved to 2:30 p.m. after being selected for a nationally-televised broadcast on ESPNU.

The game’s start time was moved from its original 2:00 p.m. kickoff to 2:30 p.m. to accommodate the ESPNU broadcast.  In addition to being televised on ESPNU, the Sun Belt Conference contest will also appear on ESPN+.

Arkansas State will take a 3-2 record at Centennial Bank Stadium this season into its Senior Day and Fan Appreciation game against Troy, which will mark the 18th all-time meeting between the Red Wolves and Trojans.

Single-game tickets are available online at AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets and can also be purchased by phone at 870-972-2781 or in person at the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance.

A-State is also currently offering a “Thanksgiving Feast” ticket package for its home football and men’s and women’s basketball games this week.  Red Wolves fans will receive free admission to the women’s basketball game against Kansas City on Nov. 26, but can purchase one ticket to the other five home contests for $25 by visiting bit.ly/stAteFeast2022.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

