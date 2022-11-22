Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Caruthersville woman accused of credit card fraud

A Caruthersville woman faces several charges, including credit card theft.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Caruthersville woman is facing several charges, including credit card theft.

Police said they received a call on Monday, November 21about five fraudulent uses of a debit card.

An investigation led officers to Sierra Harris.

Police said when they found her, Harris reportedly had seven credit or debit cards, which were not hers.

Officers said they also found 1.1 grams of methamphetamine and 2.5 grams of cocaine.

Harris is charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance, five counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and seven counts of theft/stealing of any credit card or letter of credit.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man hurt in a crash earlier this month has died of his injuries.
Man succumbs to crash injuries
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Crews working to rescue person from grain bin
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident

Latest News

Crews from multiple agencies responded Tuesday morning to a grain bin rescue in near Etowah in...
Man rescued from grain bin, ‘awake and talking’
A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge.
‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure
With Black Friday just days away, Maurice’s is now open in Jonesboro.
Maurice’s opens in time for holiday shopping
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 53-year-old David Edward McFall was the man who...
Man facing battery charges after gaining access to Westside High School
Police are investigating a burglary that ended with someone shot.
Home burglary ends with one shot