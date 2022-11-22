Energy Alert
Construction begins on Jonesboro pocket park

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new spot in downtown Jonesboro is looking to give people a little piece of green on the busy strip.

A pocket park is being built on the corner of Union Street and Monroe Avenue, with the goal being to give people a space to take their lunch or get a break from shopping.

“We got a pavilion that’s getting close to being complete so we will be looking to get the design for the playground,” said Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas. “Having pocket parks and neighborhood parks going into spots that are lacking is huge for us.”

Kapalas explained the city has been wanting to install the spaces for months, adding whenever they can add something new, it’s even more special.

The city hopes to have the project completed by the end of the winter as colder temperatures hit the area.

