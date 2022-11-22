Crews responding to grain bin rescue

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Rescue crews are responding to a grain bin accident.

Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 140 in Etowah.

One person apparently fell into the bin and is unable to get out.

Crews from surrounding communities, including Kaiser, are responding to the scene.

Hill told Region 8 News there was “not much grain,” and they hope to remove the person soon.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as details become available.

