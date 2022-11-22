Driver of an antique car killed in a crash near West Plains, Mo.

NEAR WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup turned into the path of a 1926 Ford Model T, killing the driver of the antique car.

Mark Gianunzio, 61, of Dora was driving on Highway CC west of town Monday afternoon when he hit the pickup that turned in front of him. Gianunzio was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup who is from Brooklyn, NY wasn’t hurt.

This is Troop G’s 29th fatality this year. Troop G serves south-central Missouri.

