E-Commerce Park seeing progress despite setbacks

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new warehouse and distribution center has been making some progress in Jonesboro.

Back in October, construction on the E-Commerce Park just off I-555 began, headed by Ramsons Inc. The 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility was announced in May 2022.

The building will serve as Hytrol’s main warehouse, allowing them to consolidate from three warehouses to one.

Joshua Brown, the owner of Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate, said the company will make periodic updates on projects they’re involved in.

“The update last week was when steel start going up so people could start seeing along I-555,” he said.

Brown mentioned the weather has been cooperating with the construction team.

“We got so lucky that we had great weather for site work. We had a drought in the winter, but it really helped our construction team finish the site work fast,” he said.

Brown emphasized the construction team luckily hasn’t had too many setbacks given the building will be made of steel.

“We’ve been very fortunate that this is a steel building and not a concrete wall building. The concrete shipping and availability of concrete have been difficult for these kinds of projects. I think that’s delayed our construction crews a little bit,” he said.

Brown said the project is expected to be complete by summer 2023.

